RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Police are investigating a report of shots fired early Wednesday morning on a residential street in Lower Sackville, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 3:15 a.m. on August 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Seawood Ave.

Police say they located damage to a home, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.