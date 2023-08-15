RCMP investigating serious crash in Lunenburg

The Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating what they’re calling a serious collision in Blockhouse, N.S.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they responded to a report of a collision at Exit 11 on Highway 103 around 1:50 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, an Infinity sport utility vehicle was merging onto the highway when it collided with a Toyota Rav 4, which was travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the Rav 4, a 78-year-old man, and a 25-year-old female passenger, both from Liverpool, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the three people in the Infiniti were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.