RCMP investigating 'several reports' of indecent acts near Victoria
Mounties are investigating "several reports" of indecent acts in which a man reportedly exposed himself to strangers near Victoria.
The West Shore RCMP says one recent incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, when a woman was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park, near the 3400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood, B.C.
The woman told police she was approached by a man who exposed his genitals to her.
The woman was unharmed, police said, but investigators are now searching for an Asian man in his 20s standing approximately 5' 9" tall with a slim build.
The man was wearing black basketball shorts, a shirt and a dark-coloured baseball hat, police said in a news release Wednesday.
"We have received similar reports of another male suspect exposing his genitals to women walking along the Galloping Goose in Langford," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.
"Police have attended the trails on numerous occasions but have not located a suspect," she added.
Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or who has witnessed similar indecent acts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Waterloo region, ping pong ball size hail a possibilityEnvironment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and parts of Wellington County.
-
Gravenhurst tea shop hosts a high tea in memory of Queen Elizabeth IIThe Blue Willow Tea Shop in Gravenhurst has set the stage for a taste of England with specially prepared high teas running Wednesday to Friday this week.
-
New power generation initiatives planned for Windsor areaThe Windsor area is getting additional power generation to support regional growth and economic development.
-
School bus driver shortages in several Ontario cities likely to continue: officialsOfficials are warning that school bus driver shortages and resulting delays and cancellations that often plague the start of the school year are being exacerbated by the pandemic, and may continue well into the fall semester in some areas of Ontario.
-
-
OPP investigating after human remains found north of SudburyOntario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
-
Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.
-
Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraudDonald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.
-
Manitoba justice minister calling for Criminal Code changes for bear sprayManitoba’s justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to make changes to the Criminal Code regarding bear spray being used as a weapon.