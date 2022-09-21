RCMP investigating 'several reports' of indecent acts near Victoria

Mounties are investigating "several reports" of indecent acts in which a man reportedly exposed himself to strangers near Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP says one recent incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday, when a woman was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park, near the 3400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway in Colwood, B.C.

The woman told police she was approached by a man who exposed his genitals to her.

The woman was unharmed, police said, but investigators are now searching for an Asian man in his 20s standing approximately 5' 9" tall with a slim build.

The man was wearing black basketball shorts, a shirt and a dark-coloured baseball hat, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"We have received similar reports of another male suspect exposing his genitals to women walking along the Galloping Goose in Langford," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

"Police have attended the trails on numerous occasions but have not located a suspect," she added.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the man or who has witnessed similar indecent acts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.