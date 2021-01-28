Police in Duncan are hoping the public can help find the perpetrator of an alleged sexual assault.

A Duncan woman says she was walking her dog at 6:30 p.m. Sunday when a young man walked past her and touched her inappropriately.

The incident happened in the area of Howard Avenue and Alexander Street.

The victim reported the incident to police and a sexual assault investigation was opened.

Police are looking for a teenager, approximately 17 years old, with medium-dark hair. He was wearing a blue medical mask, black skinny pants and a black hooded sweater with white writing on the front.

Investigators are asking anyone who has surveillance or dashcam video from the area of Howard Avenue, Chesterfield Avenue or Alexander Street on Sunday evening to check if the camera captured anyone matching the description.