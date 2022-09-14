RCMP investigating after 17-year-old shot in Moncton
CTV News Atlantic Reporter
Derek Haggett
The RCMP are investigating after a teenager was shot in a residence near the Moncton Hospital Wednesday morning.
Cpl. Eric Rousselle of the Codiac Regional RCMP said police responded to a call on West Lane at 9 a.m. of someone who was being shot.
"When police arrived, we located a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound," said Rousselle. "He was transported to hospital with critical injuries and there's no public safety risk at this time. It didn't meet the criteria for an alert-ready message."
Rousselle said no arrests have been made and no one else was hurt in the incident.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No further details were released.
