RCMP investigating shooting in Langford

Mounties are looking for witnesses after a shooting Thursday night in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP say they received a report of possible gunshots in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road at approximately 10:45 p.m.

An unoccupied parked vehicle was damaged in the shooting, according to police.

“At this time is appears that bullets struck both a vehicle and the townhome behind it,” said Const. Jesse Schroeder in a statement Friday. “Thankfully no one was injured, but this could easily have been a different story.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw something suspicious, or who has surveillance video of the area, is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-899-8477 (TIPS).