The Neguac RCMP is seeking information from the public about a shooting incident in Lagacéville, N.B.

Police say they received a report of damage to a home on Feb. 14 and their investigation revealed that shots were fired at it.

"The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "Nobody was home at the time of the incident."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity on Feb. 9 or 10 on Route 445 to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.