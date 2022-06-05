RCMP investigating stabbing by 'group of unknown assailants' in Port Coquitlam

Police in Port Coquitlam are investigating after someone was stabbed by a "group of unknown assailants" in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Central Avenue near Mary Hill Road around 1 a.m., according to the Coquitlam RCMP. They found the victim near Central Elementary School and took them to hospital in an ambulance.

"While the investigation is ongoing, investigators confirm this was an isolated incident with one victim being reported to police," a statement from the detachment said.

"Although the incident occurred on school grounds after hours, there does not appear to be any nexus between any students at the school and the alleged suspects."

Police have not provided any details about the victim's injuries.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to call 604-945-1550.