RCMP investigating string of break-ins at Nanaimo elementary schools

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a string of break-ins at local elementary schools that seem to be related.

At least three elementary schools were broken into sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Monday.

The targeted schools were Coal Tyee, Forest Park, and Departure Bay Elementary.

Alarms were activated between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. at Coal Tyee. Police went to the school after a security guard saw someone running away carrying a backpack.

The backpack was found shortly after, along with several stolen laptops. A police dog, Luthor, tracked two more stolen laptops before losing the scent around Sun Valley Drive.

Two Chrome Books, two laptops, two projectors, and two portable Bluetooth speakers are still missing from Coal Tyee Elementary School, police say.

Investigators determined that an exterior door had been pried open to enter the building.

Meanwhile, an exterior door at Forest Park Elementary was reportedly pried open, but nothing seems to be missing.

Departure Bay Elementary School reported alarms at about 3:30 a.m. Staff noted three laptops and two portable radios missing after the break-in.

Cilaire Elementary also had its alarms activated, however, it is boarded up for construction so it is unknown if entry was made.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien says police are looking for anyone with information.

"If they heard or saw a person or a car in that area lingering a little too long, maybe it didn’t mean anything at the time, but it could be significant now," he told CTV News.

Please contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line if you have more information on the case.