RCMP investigating sudden death on highway

A portion of Highway 754 is expected to be closed for “some time” as RCMP investigate a sudden death, according to police.

The incident happened at Wabasca First Nation northeast of Slave Lake.

“The RCMP collision reconstructionist will be attending and it is expected that this portion of the Highway will not be passable for some time,” said Desmarais RCMP in a news release.

Police did not say if the death was considered suspicious at this time and are asking people to avoid the area.