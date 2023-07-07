iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating suspected arson in Peace River


A small car was captured on video surveillance leaving the parking lot of a Peace River, Alta., business on June 23, 2023, right before a fire, which police are investigating as a case of arson. (Source: RCMP)

RCMP in Peace River, Alta., are investigating a suspected case of arson last month.

Just before 1:30 on June 23, police were called to Cessna Road for reports of a business fire.

RCMP say security footage shows a small car leaving the parking lot shortly after a bright light, later learned to be the fire, is seen in the distance.

Investigators say a bottle of diesel fluid was found at the scene, and they believe it was used to saturate the ground below two large garage bay doors in order to light them on fire. 

The fire did not spread beyond the immediate area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.

12