RCMP investigating suspicious death at Roblin home

RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Roblin, Man. home.

Roblin RCMP said they were called just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning for a report of an unresponsive male at a home on Newton Bay.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 60-year-old man dead. Police said the death is considered suspicious.

Roblin RCMP along with the Forensic Identification Services and Major Crime Services continue to investigate.