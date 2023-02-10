RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
According to a news release from RCMP, shortly after 4 a.m. police were called to the scene.
Initial investigation determined that three men broke into a residence, the release said.
RCMP said a woman was also found injured and transported to hospital for medical treatment.
The suspects stole at least one firearm and a vehicle before fleeing the scene, RCMP said.
The stolen vehicle was found abandoned on a nearby grid road.
“We do not have any descriptors or other information to provide to the public at this time. The investigation is in its initial stages and is currently active and ongoing. We ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information to police immediately by calling 911 or your local RCMP detachment or police service,” RCMP said in the release.
RCMP also said it is expected a police prescence will continue in the Stockholm and Esterhazy areas through the next day in relation to the investigation.
Esterhazy, Sask. is about 200 kilometres east of Regina.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortageWith hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
N.S. man’s sisters struggle for survival in Syria and Türkiye after earthquakeIbrahim AlAli is torn apart as his sisters in both Syria and Türkiye as they fight to survive the aftermath of an earthquake that hit the region Monday.
-
Primary care clinics in pharmacies exceed expectations: Pharmacy associationA pharmacy on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., is one of 12 with a primary care clinic -- a set-up similar to a doctor’s office where a pharmacist dedicates their day to seeing patients.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know of the Scarborough councillor poised to take over as mayorMayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Free little library looking for diverse books for Black History MonthThe Perfect Pooches Book Nook is a free little library in McConachie, and owners Benjamin Alstad and his wife Chanelle are looking for donations of reading materials that celebrate diversity to give out throughout February.
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debtCoromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Here's what John Tory said in his resignation speechJohn Tory is stepping down as Toronto's mayor after engaging in a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.
-
Almost 2,000 deposits received for Brantford Bulldogs inaugural season membershipFan excitement is growing for Bulldogs arrival in Brantford. The hockey organization says they’re “rapidly approaching 2,000” deposits for the team’s inaugural season in the Telephone City.
-
Plans for new Arlington Street Bridge kicked down roadThe Arlington Street Bridge was supposed to be decommissioned in 2020 and replaced with a three-lane structure, but now it appears a new bridge is far down the road.