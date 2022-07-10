RCMP investigating suspicious death on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation

Manitoba RCMP, along with Manitoba First Nations Police Service, are investigating a suspicious death.

On Saturday, First Nation Police were called to reports of an assault at a home in Canupawakpa Dakota Nation around 9:20 a.m.

Investigators said when police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead inside the home and RCMP consider the death to be suspicious.

RCMP Major Crime Services and First Nation Police are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 1-833-978-0048 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.