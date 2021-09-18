iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death on Pelican Lake First Nation

(File Photo)

Spiritwood RCMP are investigating a death that’s considered suspicious from earlier this week.

On Friday at around 8 a.m. RCMP received a report of a dead man located at a residence on Pelican Lake First Nation, according to a news release.

An investigation is underway and RCMP say there is no risk to public safety.

