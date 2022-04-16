RCMP investigating suspicious death southwest of Saskatoon

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public's help in a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead southwest of Saskatoon on Friday.

According to a media release, Warman RCMP and paramedics responded to a report of an injured man on Hodgson Road near Highway 7, roughly five kilometres southwest of Saskatoon at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday.

A 22-year-old man from Fishing Lake First Nation was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and RCMP have not released his name.

"Based on preliminary investigation, his death is considered to be suspicious in nature," the RCMP media release read.

Investigators are asking for help from the public regarding any suspicious activity or vehicles on Hodgson Road near Highway 7 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local police service or RCMP detachment.