RCMP investigating suspicious fires in Bible Hill, N.S.
Colchester County District RCMP is investigating three suspicious fires that took place in Bible Hill, N.S.
On Saturday around 7:30 a.m., police say they responded to a break and enter on Wild Chance Drive when a homeowner returned to a house full of smoke.
Police say the investigation had determined someone entered the home through an open window and a sweater had been set on fire.
On Sunday around 3:15 a.m., police say they responded to a structure fire on Wild Chance Drive with fire crews. Upon arrival, police say a deck was on fire.
While still on scene, officers say they were informed of a third fire nearby on Bomber Drive that had been extinguished by the homeowner.
No one was injured in any of the incidents and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
