RCMP investigating suspicious package at Victoria hospital

West Shore RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious package that was found at Victoria General Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Police say the area surrounding the package is secure and hospital operations have not been suspended by RCMP.

Mounties ask that people use alternate entrances to the hospital if they see police in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

West Shore RCMP are on site at Victoria General Hospital dealing with a suspicious package. Hospital operations are not suspended at this time. Please use alternate entrances and respect police cordons.