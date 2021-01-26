Police say they are investigating after racist graffiti was found in two separate areas of the West Shore last week.

The first incident was discovered on Jan. 21 when a "white supremacist comment" was discovered at a construction site on West Shore Parkway near Landing Lane. The comment was spray-painted on an upper block wall of the construction zone, according to West Shore RCMP.

The second incident was reported one day later in Royal Roads Park, near the 3200-block of Metchosin Road. Police say that several trees had swastikas and racial slurs against the Black community spray-painted on them.

While the incidents were reported in two consecutive days, police say it is too early to say if the graffiti is related.

Each incident is being investigated independently, and police say that no direct witnesses to either spray-painting event and no suspects have been identified.

"If you witnessed these crimes take place, or know who the suspect (or suspects), responsible for these acts are please call us," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Tuesday.

"Hate speech and mischief like the type displayed here is wrong and has no place in our community and will not be tolerated," she said. "We would like the public’s assistance in solving these crimes."

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.