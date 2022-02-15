RCMP investigating targeted shooting that injured one man near Grande Prairie
A man was shot in Grande Prairie County Monday afternoon in an incident RCMP believe was targeted.
Mounties say a 44-year-old man arrived at Grande Prairie hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his back.
For several hours, a heavy police presence remained in the area of Range Raod 72 and Township Road 714. On Monday evening, police confirmed the shooting took place in that area and the suspect had fled prior to officers' arrival.
"Grande Prairie RCMP remain on scene, while Grande Prairie General Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident," Mounties said in a statement.
"An additional update will be provided once further information is available."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
