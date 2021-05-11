iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating theft of catalytic converters from N.S. scrap yard

RCMP sign

Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information after six catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a scrap yard in Grande Anse, N.S.

Police say between May 3 to May 4, catalytic converters from six different vehicles were sawed off and stolen from a scrap yard on Black River Rd. in Grande Anse, a small community in Cape Breton’s Richmond County.

Richmond County RCMP say a saw blade was located near one of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond County RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 