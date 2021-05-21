RCMP issue a dozen drug-related license suspensions during checkpoints outside of Regina

RCMP issued 20 driver’s license suspensions during impaired driving checkpoints near Regina Beach and Craven last weekend – and 12 of those suspensions were drug-related.

RCMP said officers from Lumsden and Southey detachments, RCMP traffic services and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol were on Highway 20 north of Craven last Friday night and on Highway 54 near Regina Beach on Saturday night.

The impaired driving initiative resulted in one impaired driving arrest; two arrests for driving while prohibited, 20 driver’s license suspensions – 12 of which were drug-related and eight were alcohol-related; 23 vehicles impounded; and 71 approved screening device tests, according to the RCMP.