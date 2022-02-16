RCMP issue more than 20 fines during two-day school zone patrol in Lincoln, N.B.

The RCMP in Lincoln, N.B., issued nearly two dozen fines last week while patrolling a school zone after receiving complaints from the public.

Police say an officer conducted patrols near Lincoln Elementary School on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

As a result, 21 fines were issued for speeding, including one to a driver who was travelling nearly double the speed limit, according to the RCMP.

"Motorists should always pay close attention to speed limits, especially in school zones where children may be present," says Sgt. Mario Maillet with the New Brunswick RCMP's Tactical Traffic Enforcement Unit. "Fines are doubled in school zones, so each of the drivers we stopped for speeding now have to pay $340.50. The driver who was going nearly double the speed limit was fined $580.50."

The RCMP says fines were also issued to two drivers for expired plates.