RCMP issue shelter-in-place near Tofield


An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

Mounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood near the town of Tofield Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the area of Highway 833 and Township Road 502 were asked to stay at home and non-residents were asked to stay away, police said.

RCMP did not say why they issued a shelter-in-place for the neighbourhood.

Tofield is approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

