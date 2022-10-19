RCMP issue shelter-in-place near Tofield
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Mounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood near the town of Tofield Wednesday afternoon.
Residents in the area of Highway 833 and Township Road 502 were asked to stay at home and non-residents were asked to stay away, police said.
RCMP did not say why they issued a shelter-in-place for the neighbourhood.
Tofield is approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
