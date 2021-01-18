Kelowna RCMP say they have issued a fine to the organizer of an anti-lockdown protest for contravening provincial public health orders.

Last week, Castanet News reported that RCMP issued a fine to protest organizer David Lindsay for holding an event in contravention of COVID-19 measures. At the time, it was his second ticket for contravening the public health orders.

Police would not name him directly as the person they issued a fine to Saturday, but said the fine was given to someone who has now received three tickets for this offence.

“On Jan. 16, 2021 Kelowna RCMP responded another protest against COVID-19 related measures in the downtown area,” reads the RCMP statement.

“The name of the organizer is not being released at this time, however this is the third ticket issued to this organizer,” it continues.

RCMP said its officers attended the event to “ensure the safety of the protesters and the rest of the public.”

The force said it recognizes that residents have “a democratic right to a lawful and peaceful protest” and that officers must “use discretion” when balancing these rights “with the current potential health risks associated to large public gatherings.”

“If the activities being engaged in are in violation of the provincial public health orders, those involved can face fines,” reads the statement.