RCMP issue warning after indecent act on Galloping Goose Trail

Mounties are warning the public after a man reportedly exposed himself to a woman on the Galloping Goose Trail in Metchosin, B.C.

The incident was reported to the West Shore RCMP just after 7 a.m. on July 19, however police only issued the warning on Thursday.

The woman told police she was jogging on the trail near the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Glen Forest Way when she saw a man with a hoodie tied around his waist.

When she approached, the man removed the hoodie and exposed himself to her and then ran off the trail into the bushes, police said.

Officers patrolled the area but could not find the man.

Police are looking for a man described as tall, with straight blond hair. He was wearing a T-shirt and a light-coloured hoodie around his waist.

"Unfortunately, these types of investigations do happen now and then," said Const. Meghan Groulx in a statement Thursday.

"We'd like to remind the public to stay alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour."

Police are advising trail-users to walk or run with a friend, avoid off-trail shortcuts and carry a phone or whistle.

Anyone who was in the area where the incident occurred on July 19 and saw someone matching the police description is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP.