RCMP issue warning to gas stations in Duncan, B.C., after woman sought in 6 armed robberies

Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for a woman they believe is responsible for at least six armed robberies in recent weeks in Duncan, B.C.

Five of the robberies were at gas stations and one was at an Indian restaurant. All of them involved a woman brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

"We urge business owners and staff, especially of gas stations, to be vigilant and take extra precautions as the suspect remains at large," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement Thursday.

The first incident occurred on May 14, when a woman entered the Canco gas station brandishing a kitchen knife and demanding money and cigarettes. The perpetrator was described as wearing a dark green jacket, face covering, cream-coloured camouflage pants and dark boots.

The following night, police responded to an attempted robbery at the Heritage Indian Cuisine after a woman entered the restaurant and produced a knife, demanding money from staff. The employees refused and the woman left, according to police.

The attempted robber was described as a woman wearing green camouflage pants, a dark jacket, orange gloves and a black face covering.

Less than an hour later, Mounties responded to a knifepoint robbery at a Shell gas station in Duncan. The perpetrator matched the description of the earlier robbery attempt.

The 7-Eleven gas station on Government Street was struck twice, first on May 22 and again on May 29. In both instances, a woman wearing green camouflage pants, a dark jacket, and a black face covering produced a knife and demanded cash from the clerk.

On Wednesday, the RCMP were called to an early morning knifepoint robbery at the Chevron station in Duncan. The perpetrator was described as a 35-year-old woman, approximately 5'2" or 5'3" tall, wearing a red hooded shirt, a black face covering and black pants and boots.

Anyone who sees a woman matching the description of the suspected robber is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.