iHeartRadio

RCMP issues alert for man and dogs missing from St. Albert


Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty in photos provided by RCMP.

Police are looking for help to find 39-year-old Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty who have been missing since Sunday.

Johanson was last seen in St. Albert, and may be driving a white 2010 Toyota Prius with Alberta license plate CBY 7796.

He is known to frequent Lacombe Lake Park. Officers are trying to verify his well-being.

Johanson has short blonde hair, brown eyes, is 5'11" and 185 pounds.

Gracie is a Great Pyrenees/Italian Sheepdog. She is blonde and white.

Arty is a black Pit-bull/Terrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12