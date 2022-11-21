RCMP lay first-degree murder charge in homicide on Manitoba First Nation

A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a woman on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation over the weekend.

On Saturday at 6:25 p.m., officers with Virden RCMP were called to a disturbance at a home on the First Nation. When they arrived at the scene, a 30-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and declared dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man from Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation was arrested at the scene. On Monday, police identified him as Ernie Blacksmith.

He was charged with first-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear in a Brandon court on Monday.

The charge against Blacksmith has not been proven in court.