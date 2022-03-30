iHeartRadio

RCMP lay murder charge in Saskatoon man's death

Saskatchewan RCMP have identified the victim of an alleged murder on Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation.

Cody Tait, 22, of Saskatoon, was found injured on a road on March 27 and was later pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Robbie Cameron, 28, of Saskatoon, was arrested on March 29 and charged with second-degree murder.

He was remanded to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigation continues and officers believe there are additional suspects.

