RCMP lay non-criminal charge against Alberta MLA Thomas Dang

An Edmonton MLA who admitted he used the premier's birth date to "hack" Alberta's COVID-19 records system has been charged under the province's Health Information Act.

Thomas Dang, who represents Edmonton-South, resigned from the NDP caucus in December when RCMP first announced the investigation.

Dang faces a non-criminal charge "for illegally attempting to access private information contained in the Alberta Health vaccine portal," RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan said in a news release.

Dang, 27, has been issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on July 27.

"If convicted, an individual who contravenes this section can be fined up to a maximum of $200,000 under the act," Logan wrote.

"(Dang) has been notified through his lawyer that no criminal charges will be laid and is looking forward to a final resolution to this matter. Until the scheduled hearing, he has no further comment,” Dang's spokesperson Leah Ward told CTV News Edmonton after the charge was announced.

Last Friday, Dang asked to rejoin the NDP and said he has been working with RCMP and crown prosecutors "for months." He said he expects an "administrative fine."

Dang has said he was attempting to show "vulnerabilities" on the province's website and claimed he "immediately" notified Alberta Health when he found there was a problem.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley repeated Friday that Dang's request to rejoin the party is still being considered.

With files from CTV News Edmomnton's Alex Antoneshyn and Adam Lachacz