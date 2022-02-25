RCMP looking for armed robbery suspect in northern New Brunswick
The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a business in Charlo, N.B.
Police say a man armed with a firearm entered the McIntyre Convenience Store on Chaleur Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes and fled the scene before police arrived, RCMP say.
No one was injured.
Police have released a photo taken from surveillance video in the hopes that someone will be able to identify the suspect.
The man is described as being between five-foot-eleven and six-foot-one inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black face mask, a bandana around his neck, a beige coat, and blue jeans. The man spoke English and is believed to be approximately 19 or 20 years old.
Anyone with information about the theft, or who recognizes the man in the photo, is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.