RCMP looking for Lynn Lake woman missing since March
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a woman who has been missing since last month.
Jocelyn Sullivan, a 39-year-old woman from Lynn Lake, last spoke with her family on March 26, and was least seen on March 30 in Thompson.
Police said she has not made any further contact with her family, which is unusual for Sullivan.
Mounties noted that all attempts to find Sullivan have been unsuccessful, and the police and her family are concerned for her well-being.
RCMP describe Sullivan as five-foot-six, 105 pounds with long reddish/brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about where she is asked to call 204-677-6909/6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.
-
Vehicle sought in Spruce Cliff murder-suicide foundCalgary police say a vehicle sought in a murder-suicide investigation has been found.
-
Canadian Food Inspection Agency monitoring for spongy moths in Calgary as spring settles inFederal scientists are busy rolling out another year of pest monitoring equipment meant to protect Alberta's forests and agriculture.
-
Dozens gather to celebrate life of 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed on Surrey busA celebration of life was held in a Surrey park Thursday for 17-year-old Ethan Besplug, who was fatally stabbed on board a transit bus last week.
-
Spirits high at Vancouver 4-20 events, but the weather put a damper on turnoutAll the booths were set up, and merchandise of all kinds was ready to be sold, but strong wind and pounding rain kept a lot of the crowd away from this year's 4-20 celebrations in Vancouver.
-
Union representing DynaLife lab workers says job action could be on the horizonWaits for blood work in many parts of Alberta may get even longer, as private lab company DynaLife continues to struggle after taking over from the public sector.
-
-
Saint John police use stun gun in arrest of man with macheteA 29-year-old man is in police custody after a distress call Thursday afternoon in Saint John.
-
Golf shirts, smaller guns part of VPD's 'softening' approach to revamped school liaison officer programThursday's Vancouver Police Board meeting provided a glimpse into what the new school liaison officer program will look like starting in September.
-
Charges laid after alleged assault in InnisfilPolice in Innisfil have charged one man after multiple people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Wednesday.