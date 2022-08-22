iHeartRadio

Missing man from Belleville, N.S., found safe: RCMP

(Source: RCMP)

The RCMP says a missing 80-year-old man from Belleville, N.S., has been found safe.

The man was reported missing Monday and was last seen walking east along Highway 103 from Yarmouth.

The RCMP said he’s known to hitchhike across the province and on to Ontario.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the man has been found and is safe.

