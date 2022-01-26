RCMP looking for missing man last seen in October 2021
Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man who has not been seen in nearly four months.
RCMP said 71-year-old Luc Desruisseaux from Fork River was reported missing on Jan. 23. RCMP said he was last seen in October 2021.
"It was not unusual for him to be out of touch for periods of time, but nobody can reach him and he has not returned to his home since he was last seen," RCMP said in a news release.
RCMP said Desruisseaux was driving a red extended cab Ford F-250 with lots of rust around the rear wheel walls. RCMP said he has family in Edmonton, Alberta area and friends in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec.
He is described as being five-foot-eight, weighing about 215 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.
-
City, shelters and community partners work together to help those experiencing homelessnessEmergency shelter providers and community partners have been working together to meet the needs of Windsor’s homeless community while the shelter system has been strained due to COVID-19.
-
Parole extended for Saanich, B.C. murderer Derik LordThe Parole Board of Canada has extended parole privileges for Derik Lord, a Saanich, B.C., man who was found guilty of killing a friend's mother and grandmother for promised inheritance money and property.
-
Police investigate sudden death at Halifax hotelThe Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremonyNova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.
-
N.B. reports six new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, 137 in hospitalHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.