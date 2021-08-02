RCMP Major Crimes investigates incident near Penhold, Alta.

Residents in Penhold, Alta., tell CTV News there is a large police presence close to their community on Monday.

Witnesses report nearly a dozen vehicles, as well as a number of ambulances, at a private home in Red Deer County, near C&E Trail, also known as Range Road 283A.

Police confirm that the major crimes unit was called in to the area at about 3:30 p.m., but officials have not said anything more.

Penhold is located approximately 130 kilometres north of Calgary and 16 kilometres south of Red Deer.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…