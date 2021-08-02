RCMP Major Crimes investigates incident near Penhold, Alta.
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Residents in Penhold, Alta., tell CTV News there is a large police presence close to their community on Monday.
Witnesses report nearly a dozen vehicles, as well as a number of ambulances, at a private home in Red Deer County, near C&E Trail, also known as Range Road 283A.
Police confirm that the major crimes unit was called in to the area at about 3:30 p.m., but officials have not said anything more.
Penhold is located approximately 130 kilometres north of Calgary and 16 kilometres south of Red Deer.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…
