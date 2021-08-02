RCMP major crimes unit investigates fatal shooting near Penhold, Alta.
RCMP are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred during a break and enter in Red Deer County on Monday afternoon.
Mounties said they responded to a reported residential break and enter in progress off of C & E Trail after 3:10 p.m.
Officers arrived to find that the homeowner sustained injuries while another male in the residence had a gunshot wound. The male with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead on scene.
The homeowner was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“There is no ongoing danger to the public,” Mounties said in a statement. “RCMP will not be releasing further details at this time.”
In Penhold, Alta, residents told CTV News there was a large police presence close to their community. Witnesses reported nearly a dozen vehicles, as well as several ambulances, at a private home in Red Deer County, near C&E Trail, also known as Range Road 283A.
Penhold is located approximately 130 kilometres north of Calgary and 16 kilometres south of Red Deer.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…
