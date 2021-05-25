RCMP major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Fort Macleod, Alta.

Fort Macleod RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after police were called to a home in the southern Alberta town early Sunday where they found a man suffering injuries.

Police were called to a home on First Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, however the man was declared deceased.

The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled in Calgary this week.

Investigators are now looking for any dash camera footage or video surveillance of any activity on First Avenue and the surrounding area in Fort Macleod, Alta. around the time of the reported incident.

Fort Macleod is about two hours south of Calgary.