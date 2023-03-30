RCMP make arrest in armed carjacking near Valleyview, Alta.

RCMP have arrested a man officers believe is involved in an armed carjacking in northern Alberta earlier this week.

Around 1 p.m. on Mar. 28, Mounties say a male victim stopped on the Arc Resources Road near Valleyview to help some people who appeared to be stuck in the snow. Then, two suspects approached him and stole his vehicle at gunpoint.

A search was carried out in the area by RCMP officers, Air Services, Police Dog Services and the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation.

On Thursday, one suspect in the case was arrested.

The Town of Valleyview is located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.