The New Brunswick RCMP says it has found a man previously reported missing, deceased under a layer of ice.

Police say on Friday, the 29-year-old’s snowmobile was found nearby underwater, by a bridge on Route 113 between Haut-Lamèque and Lamèque, N.B.

Sunday, with help from the Canadian Border Services agency, police found the man’s body underwater.

Police say they have positively identified the deceased person as a missing man from Ste-Marie-St-Raphaël, N.B.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.