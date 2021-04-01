RCMP officer assaulted during arrest; suspect charged

A 37-year-old Portage la Prairie man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted an RCMP officer during an arrest on Tuesday.

RCMP were called to a home on Duke Avenue in Portage la Prairie at 6:25 p.m., after receiving a report a man was breaching a court order by being in contact with another person. When officers arrived and tried to arrest the man, he ran away from the area. RCMP chased the man, and caught him a short distance away.

When officers attempted to secure the man, he allegedly continued to resist arrest and an officer was assaulted, suffering minor injuries. RCMP said the man was uncooperative and combative through the arrest until he was placed in an RCMP vehicle and transported to the RCMP detachment in Portage la Prairie.

RCMP allege the man’s behaviour remained “violent and aggressive” until he was placed in a cell

Michael Bernardin was charged with three counts of resisting arrest, and one count each of assaulting a police officer and breaking and entering. He was also charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The charges have not been tested in court. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.