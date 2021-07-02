RCMP officer charged for firing gun while at home: police watchdog

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after firing a gun while off-duty, according to the province’s police watchdog,

The incident took place on June 27, 2020, when an off-duty officer discharged his service gun while at his home, according to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU). No one was hurt during the incident.

The IIU finished its investigation into the matter and submitted its file to the Manitoba Prosecution Service for Crown opinion. After receiving the Crown’s opinion, the IIU’s civilian director determined there are reasonable grounds to believe an offence occurred under the Criminal Code.

Const. Jacob Clement has been charged with careless use of a firearm. The charge has not been tested in court.

He has been issued a summons to appear in Brandon Provincial Court on Aug. 12, 2021.

The IIU said it will not comment any further on the investigation as the matter is before the courts.