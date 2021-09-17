RCMP officer charged, suspended after allegedly firing service weapons at Calgary shooting range

A member of the Strathmore RCMP detachment has been charged following a Calgary Police Service investigation into the alleged use of RCMP-issued firearms at a shooting range.

According to RCMP officials, Const. Blaine Taylor visited the firing range on Aug. 25 while off-duty and allegedly fired a number of weapons, including service firearms, that he had brought with him.

Complaints were filed to the Chief Firearms Officer, National Weapons Enforcement and the Calgary Police Service and an investigation was launched.

Taylor, a 13-year veteran of the RCMP, was subsequently charged with:

Possession of a firearm while unauthorized;

Possession of a prohibited firearm; and

Possession of a prohibited device (over capacity).

The accused has been suspended with pay ahead of his scheduled appearance in Calgary provincial court on Oct. 19.