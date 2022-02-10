RCMP officer charged with uttering threats after alleged incident last month: SIRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has charged an RCMP officer with uttering threats.

In a news release Thursday, the Serious Incident Response Team says the charge stems from an alleged incident on Jan. 24 while Const. Dennis Gould was off duty.

On the evening of Jan. 24, the RCMP received a call from a friend of the alleged victim, who said Gould had threatened to harm them.

The RCMP referred the matter to SIRT, which has charged Gould with one count of uttering threats following an investigation.

Gould is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on April 6.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

