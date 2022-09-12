RCMP officer facing assault charge after Fort Saskatchewan arrest

A Mountie will be in a Fort Saskatchewan courtroom on Wednesday to face one charge of assault causing bodily harm.

On June 5, 2021, Cst. Justin Forster responded to a call about "squatting on a vacant property," RCMP saidin a Monday news release.

Police said a man at the scene refused to identify himself and was arrested for obstruction when he "became combative."

"Officers deployed Conducted Energy Weapons; however, they were ineffective," Fraser Logan wrote in an RCMP release.

"An interaction occurred between the male and one of the officers and a number of nearby Community Peace Officers and private citizens came to the aide of the officer. The male was taken into police custody."

Paramedics took the man to hospital after his arrest and he was treated for injuries, but RCMP didn't specify what those were.

The incident was deemed to be "in scope" of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) but the RCMP was permitted to investigate.

"When we become aware of a situation that requires review, we immediately initiate internal processes to look at the totality of the incident, including the actions of the RCMP, the use of force during the incident, and the duty status of the member," Logan said.

Forster is on administrative duties and his "duty status" will be reviewed after the criminal charge is resolved.