RCMP officer fires shot during Alberta arrest; ASIRT investigating

Alberta's police watchdog has a new case after a Mountie fired a gun during a Tuesday afternoon arrest in Saddle Lake, Alta.

RCMP said officers were in the community for a stolen vehicle investigation.

The suspect, who police did not name, "had outstanding warrants and was likely in possession of firearms," a Wednesday news release said.

"Officers located the vehicle, however, the suspect collided with a police vehicle. During this incident, a single carbine round was discharged by an officer. The suspect was taken into custody and a loaded shotgun was recovered from the suspect vehicle," RCMP spokesperson Fraser Logan wrote.

No one was injured and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will investigate the actions of police.

Saddle Lake is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.