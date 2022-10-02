iHeartRadio

RCMP officer hospitalized after crash involving semi


Highway 43 and Range Road 83 as seen from Google Street View in June 2022.

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital on Saturday after a crash involving a police cruiser and a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Range Road 83 near Mayerthorpe. 

The officer was taken to hospital for assessment but was released a short time later with no serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The highway was closed for a short period of time while police investigated, but has since reopened. 

12