RCMP officer hospitalized after crash involving semi

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital on Saturday after a crash involving a police cruiser and a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 43 and Range Road 83 near Mayerthorpe.

The officer was taken to hospital for assessment but was released a short time later with no serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The highway was closed for a short period of time while police investigated, but has since reopened.