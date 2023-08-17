RCMP officer hospitalized after Thursday morning crash

An RCMP officer was hospitalized following a collision in Dieppe, N.B.

The crash happened at the intersection of Rue Notre Dame and Rue Champlain, when an RCMP cruiser and another vehicle collided early Thursday morning.

The RCMP officer was taken to hospital and later released.

The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

