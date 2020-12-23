Manitoba RCMP said an officer was forced to swerve his cruiser car onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid a head-on collision with an impaired driver.

The incident happened on Dec. 11 around 7:35 p.m. on Highway 16. RCMP said the officer saw a vehicle coming straight at him, driving in the wrong lane of traffic.

After swerving to the shoulder to avoid a crash, RCMP said the officer turned on his cruiser car's emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.

On Dec 11, Spruce Plains #rcmpmb patrolling on #MBHwy16, had to move onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle going the wrong way. The officer stopped the vehicle & the 30yo driver was arrested for Impaired Driving & more. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/OhDoPcYtC9

Mounties said while the officer was stopping the vehicle, two people placed 911 calls reporting they were almost hit by the same vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Minnedosa, Man., was arrested and is facing charges of impaired driving and refusal to comply with a breath demand.

The man is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court in Minnedosa in February.