Manitoba RCMP said an officer was forced to swerve his cruiser car onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid a head-on collision with an impaired driver.
The incident happened on Dec. 11 around 7:35 p.m. on Highway 16. RCMP said the officer saw a vehicle coming straight at him, driving in the wrong lane of traffic.
After swerving to the shoulder to avoid a crash, RCMP said the officer turned on his cruiser car's emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.
Mounties said while the officer was stopping the vehicle, two people placed 911 calls reporting they were almost hit by the same vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man from Minnedosa, Man., was arrested and is facing charges of impaired driving and refusal to comply with a breath demand.
The man is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a licence, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance.
None of the charges against him have been proven in court. He is scheduled to appear in court in Minnedosa in February.