RCMP officer testifies he immediately suspected murdered Burnaby teen had been sexually assaulted

Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

Two hours after a 13-year-old girl was found murdered in Central Park, Burnaby RCMP’s acting sergeant of serious crimes arrived on scene.

Testifying at the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, Sgt. Michael Urmson told the jury he immediately suspected the young victim – whose name is protected by a publication ban – had been sexually assaulted, based on the position of her clothing.

He testified the victim’s shirt was pulled up and her shorts pulled down, with only one leg in her underwear.

“Based on observations, I believe she had been murdered and due to the position of her clothing, that she had been sexually assaulted. As a result of that, I called (the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team),” said Urmson.

In its opening statement, Crown counsel said it will prove Ali dragged the girl off a trail into the woods and strangled her during a sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ali’s lawyer Kevin McCullough asked Urmson if he ever considered if there could have been consensual sexual activity. He said he had not.

“The way her clothing was wasn’t consistent with consensual sex and then a murder or homicide after the fact. I did not consider that to be a case of consensual sex with her clothes left in that position,” Urmson told the jury.

He also testified about a conversation he had with another officer on scene about possible “hold back” evidence on the body that would only be known by the killer.

“There were scrapes to the knees and ankles. (It was) his opinion that those were drag marks, and there was an unknown substance in her hair near the right ear, and also her shorts may have been removed and put back on,” said Urmson.

During his testimony, the sergeant once referred to the victim by her first name rather than her last name. On cross examination, McCullough asked why, saying: “I’m going to suggest to you the reason, sergeant, you called her (first name) is you’re doing that intentionally as part of the show for the jury, right?”

Urmson said no.

“I can tell you for a file like this, it’s very emotional because of the nature of what happened to her, and that makes it more personal for her. And she’s a human being,” he said.

Forensic identification specialist Cpl. Dominic Toa was next on the witness stand. He took hundreds of crime scene photos the day the victim was found. The jury was warned they would now be seeing graphic images of the 13-year-old’s body. Toa’s testimony continues on Thursday.